Home

Entertainment

Rekha Touches Shatrughan Sinha’s Feet at a Wedding, Netizens Are Divided – Watch Viral Video

Rekha Touches Shatrughan Sinha’s Feet at a Wedding, Netizens Are Divided – Watch Viral Video

Rekha touched Shatrughan Sinha's feet as they met at a wedding reception. The duo have worked together in a number of films, including Khoon Bhari Maang.

Rekha Touches Shatrughan Sinha's Feet at a Wedding, Netizens Are Divided - Watch Viral Video

Rekha Touches Shatrughan Sinha’s Feet at a Wedding: Veteran actors Rekha and Shatrughan Sinha reunited on Saturday at a wedding reception on Saturday. The duo’s reunion won several hearts on social media. However, it was when Rekha (69) touching Shatrughan’s (77) feet before going for a warm hug that left the internet confused. In the now viral video, the veteran actress can be seen touching the senior politician-actor’s feet before hugging him. She also greeted his wife Poonam Sinha as the duo embraced each other. In no time netizens came up with their own opinions on Rekha’s gesture. As is the case with judgments on social media, netizens were divided about the same.

Trending Now

WATCH REKHA AND SHTRUGHAN SINHA’S VIRAL CLIPS FROM LESLIE AND SAACHI’S WEDDING RECEPTION:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

You may like to read

NETIZENS REACT TO REKHA-SHATRUGHAN SINHA’S VIRAL VIDEO

A fan reacted to the same and wrote, “Yeh unse chhoti h (She is younger than him)?” Another fan commented, “Aren’t they almost the same age?” A netizen pointed out, “I remember reading old film fare magazines and looking at them with wonder as a kid.” Another user wrote, “She touches Shatrughan Sinha feet.” A netizen also opined, “Ye Rekha ji apne ko 20 saal ki ladki samajh Rahi hai kya (Does Rekha think she is a 20-year-old girl)?” A fan commented, “Owowowowowo nice.” A fan lauded Rekha’s gesture and wrote, “Y hai bde str or jo aaj bi respect dete h or aaj k bap re bap 9These are the legendary big stars who even respect each other today not unlike today’s generation, good Lord). Apart frm Viral Bhayani, paparazzo Manav Mangalani, Varinder Chawla and Yogen Shah also shared Rekha’s video from a wedding reception. Mangalani captioned his post as, “Rekha with Shatrughan Sinha and Family for Andre Timmins son, Leslie and Saachi’s wedding reception bash in Mumbai today.”

Rekha and Shatrughan Sinha have worked in many Hindi movies. However, Rakesh Roshan’s Khoon Bhari Maang is considered their most popular film till date. The duo also worked in Raampur Ka Lakshman and, Do Yaar (1972), Kashmakash (1973), Kahtey Hain Mujhko Raja (1975), Parmatma (1978), Jaani Dushman, Muqabla (1979), Chehre Pe Chehra (1981) and Maati Maangey Khoon (1984).

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.