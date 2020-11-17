Remember the cuteness overloaded Munni from Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Well, she is no more a little girl now and is all grown up. Harshaali Malhotra, who stole hearts of the audience with her performance in 2015 film, shared her photos from Diwali celebrations and has been trended on social media for her mesmerising photos. When she featured alongside Bajrangi Bhaijaan, she was 7-years-old and now she is 12-years-old. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 8, 2020 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Naina Singh Gets Eliminated From The House

In the photos, she looks beautiful in a red traditional outfit and in one of the photos, she can be seen posing next to a rangoli, while in other, she can be seen performing aarti.

She even shared a picture on Bhai Dooj as she applies the vermillion tikka on her brother’s forehead. Clad in a pink ethnic wear, she can be seen posing alongside her brother.

Harshaali Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film helmed by Kabir Khan. She often shared throwback memories from the sets of Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Post Bajrangi Bhaijaan, she has also worked in a couple of TV shows such as Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.