Home

Entertainment

Remember Raja Hasan From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa? He’s The Singer Behind Bhansali’s Melodious ‘Sakal Ban’ From Heermandi

Remember Raja Hasan From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa? He’s The Singer Behind Bhansali’s Melodious ‘Sakal Ban’ From Heermandi

Considered as one of the most expensive Indian web series ever to be created, Heeramandi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali had recently launched it's first number 'Sakal Ban' composed by Raja Hasan. Read on.

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Upcoming OTT debut, ‘Heermandi’ has been grabbing headlines for multiple reasons, the first being it is considered one of the most expensive Indian series to be directed by Bhansali that will feature in OTT giant Netflix. Bhansali’s debut on the OTT platform is also buzzing on social media because of its first song that went viral online. Under the banner of Bhansali Music, ‘Heermandi’ features the song ‘Sakal Ban’ which was earlier launched on the social media platform.

Who Is Raja Hasan? Who Sang ‘Sakal Ban’ Under Bhansali’s Music

For the unversed Raja Hasan is a prominent playback singer in the Indian music industry. Born in December 1982 in the city of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India, many don’t recall that Raja Hasan was one of the finalists of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007. Recently the playback singer became a judge at the singing show, “Voice of Shekhawati”.

Raja Hasan Soothing Voice In Heeramandi- Watch

Recently Raja Hasan’s voice echoed into the ears of the audience where he was deeply appreciated for his hard work behind the the song ‘Sakal Ban’. Recently Raja Hasan took to social media to express his emotions and his thankfulness to the audience and the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the opportunity he had been given.

Listen To ‘Sakal Ban’ From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi:

Taking to social media, he wrote, “Thank you everyone “Sakal Ban” is trending right now ❤️👍 Make your own reels. Special thanks to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir and my brother @shreyaspuranikofficial Thanks to all the team #SakalBan SONG OUT NOW from #HEERAMANDI Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar coming soon on Netflix! (sic).”

Take a look at Raja Hasan’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raja Hasan Sagar (@imrajahasan)

Raja Hasan Sagar also posted another video in which he stated, “My song Sakal Ban from Heeramandi has been released, and with all the love from the audiences it has organically crossed 2 to 3 million views. I sincerely want to thank Sanjay Leela Bhansali, sir and Shreyas Puranik (sic).”

Furthermore, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going to captivate viewers once more with his highly anticipated magnum opus, ‘Heeramandi’. Following an outstanding teaser debut, the filmmaker maintained the web show’s momentum by releasing the first solo posters of the starring ladies, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to push the boundaries of artistic expression with Bhansali Music, taking audiences on a journey where music is more than just an accessory, but a soul-stirring force.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.