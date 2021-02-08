Renowned Ghazal Maestro Jagjit Singh crooned many beautiful songs, gazals that are loved by today’s youth. His soulful tracks perfectly described the feeling of being in love and are an invaluable asset for the ghazal enthusiasts. The lyrics of his songs were all about unsaid human emotions. On his birthday, today, we remember Jagjit Singh. He was born on on February 8, 1941 as Jagmohan Singh in Rajasthan and started learning singing from his childhood. He started his career by working in All India Radio in Jalandhar. He got his first break as a playback singer with the film Bahuroopi in 1966. After that, there was no looking back. Also Read - Jagjit Singh's Birth Anniversary: A Look at 5 Soul-Stirring Melodies of The Ghazal King
He made several dreamy romantic tracks. His miraculous voice did wonders and made him popular across the world. He composed music for some and sang a ghazal in many. Be it Tumko Dekha to Yeh Khayal Aaya in Saath Saath to Hosh Walon ko khabar kya, here is the list of his best gazals that you may want to listen to again.
Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya from Sarfarosh
Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar from Arth
Tumko dekha Toh Khayal aya – Saath Saath
Koi Fariyaad from Tum Bin
Chithi Na Koi Sandes from
Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho from Arth
Kahin Door Jab Din
Jagjit Singh also joined hands with popular lyricists Gulzar and Javed Akhtar for ghazal albums. A majority of his albums were with wife Chitra Singh and the two brought out many albums before the untimely death of their son. Chitra Singh stopped singing after the tragic incident while Jagjit Singh continued to sing.