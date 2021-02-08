Renowned Ghazal Maestro Jagjit Singh crooned many beautiful songs, gazals that are loved by today’s youth. His soulful tracks perfectly described the feeling of being in love and are an invaluable asset for the ghazal enthusiasts. The lyrics of his songs were all about unsaid human emotions. On his birthday, today, we remember Jagjit Singh. He was born on on February 8, 1941 as Jagmohan Singh in Rajasthan and started learning singing from his childhood. He started his career by working in All India Radio in Jalandhar. He got his first break as a playback singer with the film Bahuroopi in 1966. After that, there was no looking back. Also Read - Jagjit Singh's Birth Anniversary: A Look at 5 Soul-Stirring Melodies of The Ghazal King

He made several dreamy romantic tracks. His miraculous voice did wonders and made him popular across the world. He composed music for some and sang a ghazal in many. Be it Tumko Dekha to Yeh Khayal Aaya in Saath Saath to Hosh Walon ko khabar kya, here is the list of his best gazals that you may want to listen to again.

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya from Sarfarosh

