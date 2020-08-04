Kishore Kumar Birthday Special: The legendary music maestro was born in a Bengali family as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929. Today marks his 91st birth anniversary. The legendary singer was not popular just a playback singer but also as an actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, screenwriter, in short, all-rounder. He is still considered one of the most successful playback singers. Kishore Kumar won 8 Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and also received 27 Filmfare awards. He was also awarded Lata Mangeshkar Award by the Madhya Pradesh government. From there the Madhya Pradesh Government initiated a new award called the “Kishore Kumar Award” for exceptional contributions to the Hindi cinema. Also Read - MS Dhoni, Parthiv Patel Sing Famous Bollywood Number Inside Washroom, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Today, on his 91st birth anniversary, here’s a list at 10 timeless classics by the music maestro. Also Read - Kishore Kumar Biopic: Anurag Basu Reveals Ranbir Kapoor is His First Choice For The Role

Have a look:

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si from Chalti Ka Naam Gadi movie

Also Read - Kishore Kumar's First Wife Actor-Singer Ruma Guha Thakurta Passes Away

Mere Sapno Ki Rani from Aradhana

Chookar Mere Man Ko from Yaarana movie

Kehna Hai from Padosan

Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila

Yeh Sham Mastani from Kati Patang

Musafir Hoon Yaaro from Parichay

Wada Karo Nahi Chodoge from Aa Gale Lag Jaa

Khaike Pan Banaraswala from Don

Pag Ghunghroo Baandh from Namak Halaal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTvUrpSr9ck