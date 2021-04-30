Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Today is late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary. He passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. The veteran actor was no stranger in rousing up controversy on social media, but Rishi Kapoor was also known for his sense of humour. Most of his tweets were funny and kept the internet alive. And today, while remembering him, we decided to share his hilarious tweets. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Moving Post on Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Life Will Never be Same...
Here are some of the best tweets from late Rishi Kapoor, over the years:
1. Wonderful. Please forward to UN to change the format of the protective mask. Picture of the season
2. On a lighter note! Side effects of the Coronavirus
3. Had a fight with Neetu last night. She doesn’t understand that I am very scientific especially in the night after 8.
4. Go on smile for this youngsters sake. Times are getting boring and depressing. This s a joke not to be taken seriously! Enjoy!
5. Why do male/female actors wear dark sunglasses in the NIGHT especially at parties and airports where media hang around? Someone tell me this
6. Mesh Bag
7. Generation Gap
8. Illusion?
9. All about nicknames!
10. The last one has Baba Ram Dev
Rishi Kapoor, you will be remembered forever!