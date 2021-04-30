Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Today is late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary. He passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. The veteran actor was no stranger in rousing up controversy on social media, but Rishi Kapoor was also known for his sense of humour. Most of his tweets were funny and kept the internet alive. And today, while remembering him, we decided to share his hilarious tweets. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor's Moving Post on Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Life Will Never be Same...

Here are some of the best tweets from late Rishi Kapoor, over the years:

1. Wonderful. Please forward to UN to change the format of the protective mask. Picture of the season Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary: Simi Garewal Says 'Neetu Wept on Phone, The Next Day he Died'

2. On a lighter note! Side effects of the Coronavirus

On a lighter note! Side effects of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/trBpHEVR36 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2020

3. Had a fight with Neetu last night. She doesn’t understand that I am very scientific especially in the night after 8.

Had a fight with Neetu last night. She doesn’t understand that I am very scientific specially in the night after 8. pic.twitter.com/1Y3IFjx9ob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2015



4. Go on smile for this youngsters sake. Times are getting boring and depressing. This s a joke not to be taken seriously! Enjoy!

Go on smile for this youngsters sake. Times are getting boring and depressing. This s a joke not to be taken seriously! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/o8Cnli2TTk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 17, 2020



5. Why do male/female actors wear dark sunglasses in the NIGHT especially at parties and airports where media hang around? Someone tell me this

Why do male/female actors wear dark sun glasses in the NIGHT specially at parties and airports where media hang around? Someone tell me this — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2015



6. Mesh Bag

Onions in a mesh bag! pic.twitter.com/YXCXPJV3iN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2016



7. Generation Gap

Times are a changing pic.twitter.com/DqA9KvcM4d — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 30, 2017



8. Illusion?

Phool Khilen hain Gulshan Gulshan! pic.twitter.com/MtpnVPujoB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 20, 2017

9. All about nicknames!

Worked very hard to get Rishi Kapoor back as my name! Parents must never nick name a child. I never did. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 4, 2019



10. The last one has Baba Ram Dev

Requesting Ranbir’s Mumbai City FC to adopt BabaMessiDev in the team! pic.twitter.com/qW9vN0HTau — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 25, 2016

Rishi Kapoor, you will be remembered forever!