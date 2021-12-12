Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary: As today marks the 41st birth anniversary of late actor Sidharth Shukla, social media is flooded with the memories of the beloved star. His fans ‘sidhearts’ across the globe took to social platforms on Sunday and remembered the Bigg Boss 13 winner on his birth anniversary. A Twitter user shared an old video of the actor, where he is seen smiling and cutting a birthday cake while his loved ones can be seen cheering the actor. “Happy birthday #SidharthShukIa always be happy wherever you are sending lots of love and strength to your beloved family and your baby #ShehnaazGiIl #HBDSidharthShukla #SidNaaz #SIDECEMBER,” wrote the user. Another social media user shared a collage of Sidharth’s picture and tweeted, “Tu Yaheen Hain”.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not Salman Khan But Shehnaaz Gill To Host Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's What We Know

Another Sidharth Shukla fan took to Instagram and wished him an abundance of happiness on his birthday in heaven. The caption read, “Your birthday is always a matter of celebration for me, but this year, it doesn’t feel like because I have lost you forever. But still, I wish you an abundance of happiness on your birthday in heaven. Happy birthday in heaven #HBDSidharthShukla.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss Personalities, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya Join

Fans also mentioned singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla. A fan took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of them together. Also Read - India's Most Searched Personalities on Internet 2021: From PM Modi, Aryan Khan To Sidharth Shukla Know Who Topped List | Watch Video

Have a look at the tweets shared by SidHearts:

More than 13 Hours but #HBDSidharthShukla is still trending along with #SidHearts and #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla ♡ The kind of LOVE this Man has achieved>>>>>>>>> Btw we are going to get a new tagline by 2 Pm, So Go have some lunch, rest and then Plz do join guys SHARP 2PM♡ pic.twitter.com/DTVxUwUd1o — Sid Updates (@siddupdates) December 12, 2021

My heart aches in grave sorrow since you departed for Heaven, but l take solace in the extremely beautiful moments that you left behind.Happy birthday @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla #SidNaazians #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/MU260ct0if — Rahul Kumar (@imrahulkr62) December 12, 2021

We are few #SidNaazians want to tell you #SidharthShukla that we all love you unconditionally no matter what we all will b there for #SidNaaz

#HBDSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/9ShF6dZpYP — Simran (@Jaanulove19) December 11, 2021

YOUR SUPREMACY,CHARISMA AND THE SPLENDOR OF YOUR SOUL SHALL ALWAYS STAY ON..

YOU WERE THE SHINING STAR THEN AND NOW YOU ARE THE SHINING STAR UP THERE..TU YAHI HAI..HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!#hbdsidharthshukla #SidharthShukIa #SidHearts #SIDECEMBER #SidNaazians pic.twitter.com/b92P6AOXs1 — NEHA KAMAT (@NEHAKAMAT4885) December 12, 2021

Loved ur smile. Miss it now.

Loved ur walk. Miss it now.

Loved ur bachpana. Miss it now.

Loved ur Boldness, Realness. Miss it now.

Loved ur everything❤ will Forever Love u Sid❤

Be Happy, Peaceful #HBDSidharthShukla#SidharthShukla #SidNaazians #SidHearts #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OJTWyN0XGa — Moumita a proud Sidnaazian❤ (@Moumita19694977) December 12, 2021

Har Khushi Mein Hai

Aansuon Mein Bhi

Door Kab Tu Gaya Hai Mere Dil Ko Pata Hai

Tu Yaheen Hai Yahan Hai जन्मदिन मुबारक सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला#SidharthShukla — r♡SIDECEMBER♡ (@ufff_yeh_noor) December 12, 2021



The actor last appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows ‘Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Sidharth Shukla will be missed forever, RIP.