Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary: As today marks the 41st birth anniversary of late actor Sidharth Shukla, social media is flooded with the memories of the beloved star. His fans ‘sidhearts’ across the globe took to social platforms on Sunday and remembered the Bigg Boss 13 winner on his birth anniversary. A Twitter user shared an old video of the actor, where he is seen smiling and cutting a birthday cake while his loved ones can be seen cheering the actor. “Happy birthday #SidharthShukIa always be happy wherever you are sending lots of love and strength to your beloved family and your baby #ShehnaazGiIl #HBDSidharthShukla #SidNaaz #SIDECEMBER,” wrote the user. Another social media user shared a collage of Sidharth’s picture and tweeted, “Tu Yaheen Hain”.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not Salman Khan But Shehnaaz Gill To Host Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's What We Know
Another Sidharth Shukla fan took to Instagram and wished him an abundance of happiness on his birthday in heaven. The caption read, “Your birthday is always a matter of celebration for me, but this year, it doesn’t feel like because I have lost you forever. But still, I wish you an abundance of happiness on your birthday in heaven. Happy birthday in heaven #HBDSidharthShukla.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss Personalities, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya Join
Fans also mentioned singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla. A fan took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of them together. Also Read - India's Most Searched Personalities on Internet 2021: From PM Modi, Aryan Khan To Sidharth Shukla Know Who Topped List | Watch Video
Have a look at the tweets shared by SidHearts:
The actor last appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows ‘Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.
Sidharth Shukla will be missed forever, RIP.