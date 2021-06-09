Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: On June 14, it will be a year to hardworking actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s demise. Ahead of SSR’s death anniversary, his Chhichhore co-star Prateik Babbar has recalled their fun time with him on set and revealed who was Sushant for him. They were acquaintances who would bump into each other at events. While speaking to TOI, Prateik Babbar revealed that Sushant had an aura about him, which was not like anyone else’s in the business. Prateik said, “I was fortunate to work with him, even if it was for just one film. It became such a success. It’s a special film for all of us in the team. Sushant and I were acquaintances who would bump into each other at events. I’d even seen him at the gym a couple of times. I had noticed that Sushant had an aura about him, which was not like anyone else’s in the business. He was unique and he stood out. My experience of working with him was very short, restricted largely to the time we spent shooting or rehearsing our scenes together. That was the only time we bonded and got talking.” Also Read - After Rhea Chakraborty Accuses Sara Ali Khan of 'Rolling Doobies', Kedarnath Actor Says 'Never Saw Them With Heavy Eyes'

Explaining how well they bonded, Prateik said, "We did our readings and rehearsals together simultaneously as the shot was being set up. He was an extremely warm, fun-loving, and an easy-to-talk-to kind of person. But he would also drift away sometimes into his own world. Sushant loved having conversations; not only was he always trying to have a good time on the set, but he would ensure others were having fun, too. Sushant loved talking about quantum physics, planets, stars, and sciences. I still remember he wanted to visit Antarctica after shooting the film. I was blown away with that; who would think of doing that really? He did! He was curious about life and exploring it through all its avenues. He was one of a kind, who saw things differently and had priorities that were different from the herd. He was a gem of a guy."

Chhichhore also turned out to be Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release. Prateek and Sushant who were rivals in the film, got into the skin of their characters. "We really got into the skin of our characters. That's the only way I can explain it. Building an equation or a vibe with any character in a story is difficult. We went with the flow of the script and complemented each other in our scenes. If you felt a sense of realism in the competition between our teams and us in the film, it was because our director Nitesh Tiwari put us through some intense training and prep", said Babbar.

"He concluded: "From there to now, when I talk about Sushant in the past tense, it feels like a shocker to me. I will always remember him as a unique guy, who was so friendly, curious, and full of life."

Chhichhore also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla in pivotal roles.