As Yash Chopra Films completes 50 years, Filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra remembered his father, the legendary Yash Chopra and shared a wonderful journey of him like how he left everything from security to comfort in 1970 to form his own company. September 27 also marks the date the 88th birth anniversary of Yash Chopra. Taking to official handle of YRF, Aditya Chopra penned a heartfelt note for his father.

Aditya's note started with, "In 1970, my father Yash Chopra, left the security and comfort of his brother Mr. BR Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hardwork and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films. Mr. V Shantaram, who owned Rajkamal Studios, graciously gave him a small room in his studio for his office. My father didn't know then, that the small company that he started in a tiny room, would one day become the biggest film company of the Indian Film Industry".

"In 1995, as Yash Raj Films (YRF) entered its 25th year, my directorial debut film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. The historic success of that film gave me confidence to give wings to some crazy risky ideas that I had for the future of YRF. Besides the immense love that my father had for me, he now also had a lot of faith in my ideas because of the miraculous success of my film. I had foreseen the advent of international corporate studios coming to India and taking over our business. I wanted us to achieve a certain scale, so that we could retain our independence before they came in. My father contradicted his own conservative mindset and bravely indulged all my bold initiatives. And in a span of 10 quick years, we went from a film production house to India's first fully integrated independent film studio," he further wrote.

“Across 5 decades YRF, at its core, has been a traditional company with deep-rooted old world values and a conservative approach to business. But at the same time it’s also been a bold forward looking company, constantly trying to push itself in embracing technology and innovations to be ahead of the curve. This perfect balance of traditional and modern is what defines Yash Raj Films. Today, we enter the 50th year of Yash Raj Films. So, as I write this note, I’m trying to figure out what exactly is the secret of this 50 year success? What makes a company flourish for 50 years? Is it the creative genius of Yash Chopra? The audacious vision of his 25 year old upstart son? Or is it just plain luck?It’s none of the above. It’s the PEOPLE.The people who worked in each and every YRF film for the last 50 years. My dad used to describe his journey with a poet’s line-Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar, log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya (I walked all alone towards my destination, people kept joining and the caravan kept growing). Its taken me 25 years to fully understand this. The secret of YRF 50 are the PEOPLE…,” he wrote.

Read the full note here:

We miss you, Yash Chopra!