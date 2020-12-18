Bollywood’s choreographer and director Remo D’Souza, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai after he suffered from a heart attack on December 11, has been discharged on Friday afternoon, December 18. Remo’s wife Lizelle and friends welcomed him back home with some balloon decoration. He took to social media to share a happy video for all the fans, friends who were waiting to see him back. The slow-mo video shows the director behind the balloons giving a thumbs up. In the background of the video, a song plays Hey Ganaraya from his own film ABCD 2 featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Also Read - Remo D’Souza Recovers, Wife Shares Video of Him Tapping Feet to The Tunes of Believer From Hospital - Watch

Remo D’Souza captions the video as, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back… thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back … and thanks to all my friends”. After the video was posted, Terence was quick to comment. He wrote, “This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I’m coming to meet u as soon as I’m back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro! ❤️👊🏽”. Amir Ali, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol and many others commented with a heart emoji. Also Read - Choreographer Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Procedure in Kokilaben Hospital

Watch Remo D’Souza’s video:

Lizelle confirms ETimes that they are back home, “We are back home.” For the past few days, apart from Lizelle, close friends such as Ahmed Khan, Aamir Ali, Punit Pathak, Salman, Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal kept a close tab on the Remo.

Remo had suffered a heart attack because of the blockage in his heart. He was given angioplasty treatment and admitted in the ICU.