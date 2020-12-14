Director and choreographer Remo D’Souza‘s wife Lizelle D’Souza is keeping his fans updated with his health. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a video of Remo tapping his feet to the tunes of Believer. He wrote, “Dancing with the feet is one thing dancing with the heart is another …… @remodsouza thank you, everyone, for the prayers and blessings.” The video has been breaking the internet. Also Read - Remo D'Souza's Health Update: Wife Lizelle Says 'He's Much Better', Doctors to Update Tomorrow

Lizelle D’Souza focused the camera on his foot, which was moving in sync with the beats, like it does during a dance. Remo was seen in slippers and a blue plastic bag on top of that. He tapped his feet on the floor and against one another. Also Read - Choreographer Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Procedure in Kokilaben Hospital

Watch the viral video here:

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has said that Remo is on the path to recovery. Juyal, who has worked with Remo D’Souza in dance films ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, took to Instagram to give a health update to fans. “Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. “Just send him healing energies everyone, that’s it,” the former Dance India Dance contestant wrote on Saturday.

The 46-year-old director was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on Friday. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure and now is recovering. On Saturday, Lizelle talked to Indian Express and mentioned that he’s feeling much better but the doctors will decide about his condition tomorrow. “He’s fine now, much better,” she said, adding “They will decide tomorrow” when asked about when will Remo be discharged.

Amitabh Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Shradhha Kapoor and several other actors wished for his speedy recovery.