Renowned Classical Singer Dr. Prabha Atre Dies At 92 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Renowned vocalist Dr Prabha Atre on Saturday passed away at the age of 92 due to cardiac arrest.

Renowned classical vocalist Dr. Prabha Atre passed away due to a heart attack at her home in Pune at the age of 92 early on Saturday. according to sources close to her.

Atre, who was a representative of the Kirana Gharana in Hindustani classical music, had been honoured with all three Padma awards by the Indian government.

Prabha Atre Suffered Heart Attack

“During her sleep at home, Atre suffered a heart attack. She was taken to a private hospital in the Kothrud area of the city, where she was pronounced dead at 5:30 am,” a source said. As some of Atre’s close family members live abroad, her funeral will take place once they arrive, the source mentioned.

Dr. Prabha Atre’s Achievements

Atre, born on September 13, 1932, was recognised for her diverse talents. In addition to being a renowned classical singer, she also achieved success as an educator, scholar, music composer, and writer. With degrees in science and law, she also held a doctorate in music. In January 2022, she received the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award. She had previously been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

She held a degree in both science and law and also obtained a doctorate in music. Atre was skilled in various musical styles such as khyaal, tarana, thumri, dadra, ghazal, and bhajan. Her passing marks the loss of two legends in Indian classical music within a week, as Ustad Rashid Khan also passed away on Tuesday in Kolkata after battling cancer.

(With Inputs from PTI)

