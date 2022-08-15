Renowned Film Critic Kaushik LM Dies Of Cardiac Arrest: Renowned film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ Kaushik LM died on Monday late evening due to a cardiac arrest. Paying tributes to Kaushik LM, Galatta Media tweeted, “Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ @LMKMovieManiac passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss & we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences & strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. #RIPKaushikLM 💔”Also Read - Sita Ramam Box Office Collection Latest Update: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur Spread Love at Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ @LMKMovieManiac passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss & we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences & strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.#RIPKaushikLM 💔 pic.twitter.com/idv32QDlq7 — Galatta Media (@galattadotcom) August 15, 2022

His Last Tweet

Kaushik LM was a popular social media influencer, trade analyst, and a journalist. He would usually report on South Box Office and share inside updates on movies. His last tweet was posted on Monday afternoon in which he gave feedback on the Telugu film Sita Ramam which is a musical romantic drama film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Also Read - Sita Ramam Box Office Collection Day 4: Dulquer Salmaan - Mrunal Thakur Starrer is Timeless Blockbuster, Earns Big in Opening Weekend

50 CR+ WW gross is official now 👍🔥👌👏 #SitaRamam https://t.co/MZn9XTPfiI — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 15, 2022

Sita Ramam stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, and Tinnu Anand.

His untimely and sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity with many celebrities expressing shock and disbelief over the passing away of the young film critic.

May his soul rest in peace!