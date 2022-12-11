Renowned Lavani Singer Sulochana Chavan Dies at 92, PM Modi And Others Offer Condolences

Sulochana Chavan passed away in Mumbai from illnesses associated with ageing. She was an advocate for traditional Lavani music and a Padma Shri laureate.

Mumbai: Sulochana Chavan, a well-known Marathi Lavani singer, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday as a result of age-related diseases, according to her family. Sulochana Chavan, 92, was a Padma Shri recipient. She breathed her last at her south Mumbai residence, her son and Dholki player Vijay Chavan told PTI. Sulochana Chavan, also referred to as ‘Lavani Samradnyi’ (Queen of Lavani), was one of the most well-known vocalists in this traditional Maharashtrian musical style that is closely related to the folk theatre form Tamasha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at Chavan’s passing and said she will be regarded for her significant contribution to advancing Maharashtrian culture, particularly Lavani. He said, “The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled her death. “Smt Sulochana-tai Chavan was the undisputed Queen of Lavani. She infused life in the poetry and immortalized many Lavanis on the strength of her unique voice and diction. Her beautiful voice will live on for many more years. I offer my homage to the great singer and convey my condolences to Shri Vijay Chavan and other members of the bereaved family,” he said in a message.

Chief Minister Shinde in his condolence message said Chavan’s death has left a void in the field of Lavani, folk art and music. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar also paid tributes to the late singer.

(With inputs from PTI)