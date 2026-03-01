Renu Desai warns trolls of arrest, says years of abuse over Pawan Kalyan’s divorce have crossed the line – WATCH

Actor and activist Renu Desai has broken her silence on what she calls years of relentless online harassment, warning that she will now pursue strict legal action against those targeting her with abusive language. In a strongly worded Instagram video, Renu said the trolling she has faced since her 2012 divorce from actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has crossed all limits, particularly after her recent public remarks on the street dog bite issue.

Posting a lengthy video message, Renu made it clear that she will no longer ignore personal attacks. She captioned the post, “Now if I come across any abuses for me, I am not going to leave you! I will make sure that the cyber police find out where you live and get you arrested! Enough is enough now with the senseless abuse.”

Renu Desai speaks out: ‘Enough is enough’

In the video, Renu said she has endured years of commentary on her personal life. “I have heard all kinds of things being said about me, especially since my divorce in 2012. You have covered every aspect of my personal life and commented on how much alimony I’ve supposedly taken or joined a political party. I thought there was nothing left to be said about me,” she stated.

However, she said the situation escalated earlier this year after she addressed the issue of street dog attacks in a January press meet. According to her, she had initially hesitated to speak publicly, anticipating backlash. “When they held a press meet on the street dog issue in January, I initially declined because I knew I would be constantly criticised. And yet, instead of understanding what I’ve said, you’ve turned it into a circus. I was trolled yet again. Tell me you don’t like my acting, my work, that is freedom of speech. But every single time you bring up my personal life,” she said.

Strong words against abusive trolls: ‘Do you have no conscience?’

Renu also revealed the nature of the language being used against her online, describing it as deeply disturbing. She said some of the comments “shook” her and questioned the morality of those posting them. “Do you have no conscience? You’re calling me a rabies l***a and hoping dogs bite my private parts. What kind of language is this? I won’t stay calm anymore. I will use my influence and come to your homes, tell your parents what you’ve done. You are frustrated, lazy and depressed,” she said in the video.

The actor emphasised that criticism of her work is acceptable, but dragging her personal life into every debate is unfair and damaging.

Pawan Kalyan’s marital history

For context, Pawan Kalyan first married Nandini in May 1997; the couple separated in 1999 and finalised their divorce in 2008. He later married Renu Desai in January 2009 after they began dating in 2001. The two share a son, Akira Nandan, and a daughter, Aadhya, before divorcing in 2012.

Pawan is currently married to Russian actor Anna Lezhneva, with whom he has a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich. As online trolling continues to plague public figures, Renu Desai’s video has sparked fresh conversations about cyberbullying, accountability and the limits of free speech in the digital age.