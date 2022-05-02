First Second Chance Poster Out: Lakshmi R Iyer has recently announced a film, ‘First Second Chance.’ The film will witness some popular faces from the film as well as the television fraternity. The cast includes the actor Renuka Shahane, who was seen in Hum Aapke Hain Koun… followed by Ananth Mahadevan, who has entertained us in Dil Maange More, and TV actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee known for her role as Gopi Bahu in the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Saahil Uppal, known for his role in Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and Nikhil Sangha, known for Neerja and Dear Zindagi.Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh's Engagement Post Was a Ruse? Here's The Truth | Watch Video

Renuka Shahane shared the poster of 'First Second Chance' on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "If two hearts are meant to be together, Fate will get them together No matter how long it takes," she added #FirstSecondChance #GiveLifeAnotherChance along with the caption.

Check Renuka Shahane’s Instagram post:

The film’s producer and director, Lakshmi R Iyer said, “It was an incredible journey of shooting the film, with Renuka, Ananth, Devoleena, and more. They are all talented individuals with a love for filmmaking who gave their all in ‘First Second Chance.’ I am honoured to have them cast in my film. The story amplifies the unbridled energy of love, past, and emotions, all packed in a sweet little orb of time. The script is beautiful in itself, and I am sure the audience will find it just as beautiful and tug at the strings of their hearts.”

Actor Renuka Shahane said, “I agreed to do ‘First Second Chance‘ because I loved the script. I appreciate Lakshmi’s energy, enthusiasm, love for the craft, and filmmaking. I have always been on the lookout to work with women writers, directors, editors, and cinematographers. It’s a different kind of camaraderie that we share on the set. It’s a comfortable atmosphere to work with Lakshmi. She is incredibly talented, knows what she wants, and has a clear mind about what kind of emotions she needs. She is never in a rush. In the emotional scenes, she’d give a lot of space to the actor to do it their way and take their time with their emotions, never taking anything in the film casually. I love the way my character is portrayed in the film. Everything was worked out at a micro level.”

Actor Ananth Mahadevan shared “A heartfelt tale of two people reclaiming their past in the evening of their lives will evoke varying emotions of abandonment, resilience, and revival. The film set in an old people’s home caresses the inevitable emotional evening of one’s life but underlines the fact that every dusk needn’t lead to darkness. Lakshmi’s diligence and passion have been the driving force behind this take-home journey of two hearts. ‘First Second Chance‘ is the chance you just gotta take.”

The story behind the film is inspired by real life. The film is produced by Streetsmart Production by Lakshmi R Iyer.

