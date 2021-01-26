Happy Republic Day 2021: Over the years, there have been countless movies made in the memory of our Indian jawans or freedom fighters. This year as we celebrate our 72nd Republic Day, we bring to you a list of classic patriotic movies that you can watch for free on Disney+Hotstar. From Milkha Singh’s determination, Neerja Bhanot’s courage, Tanaji Malusare’s bravery, to the life of the Indian revolutionary Alluri Seetarama Raju, these movies will surely make your heart fill with patriotic fervour. Also Read - Burj Khalifa Lights up With Tricolour to Celebrate India's 72nd Republic Day

Hindi

India’s Most Wanted | Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Sudev Nair, Rajesh Sharma Also Read - What is Nishan Sahib, The Flag Hoisted by Protesting Farmers at Red Fort?

Five ordinary men, one global terrorist, witness India’s biggest manhunt operation in this film inspired by true events. Link Also Read - Music Group Creates 'Saare Jahaan Se Achha' Using Sounds of Animals, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Baby | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher

Post 26/11 Mumbai attacks, a special intelligence task force will stop at nothing to foil another such assault on the Indian soil. Link

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag| Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Pawan Malhotra

The film chronicles Milkha Singh aka ‘The Flying Sikh’s,’ incredible struggle – from being an orphan to becoming one of India’s greatest athletes. Link

Mangal Pandey | Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji, Ameesha Patel

Based on the life and times of Mangal Pandey, this Indian soldier was at the helm of the Revolt of 1857 against the British. Link

Gour Hari Dastaan| Cast: Vinay Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey

Based on the life of freedom fighter Gour Hari Das, he struggled against his own government to recognise his work and contribution to Indian history. Link

23rd March 1931 Shaheed | Cast: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Divya Dutta

Chronicling the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, this rebellious freedom fighter, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, happily gave his life for the country. Link

Indu Sarkar| Cast: Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Set during the Indian Emergency, a simple housewife’s life changes when she ventures into an area where residents are protesting against the government. Link

Raid | Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla

Fearless income tax officer Amay Patnaik carries out a risky raid at the mansion of the most powerful man in Lucknow. Inspired by real-life events. Link

Mission Mangal | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Vikram Gokhale, Taapsee Pannu

Based on the true story of India’s finest scientists who rose above hardships and failures to make us the only country to reach Mars in its first attempt. Link

Neerja | Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi

A biopic on the brave Neerja Bhanot, the head purser had sacrificed her life for the safety of her passengers when terrorists hijacked Pan Am Flight 73. Link

Tanhaji | Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol

As Aurangzeb captures the Kondhana fort, Tanhaji Malusare, Shivaji Maharaj’s trusted military leader and braveheart, ventures out to win it back. Link

Bengali

Kabir |Cast: Dev, Rukmini Maitra

Yasmin meets Kabir, a photographer on a train journey. Friendly at first, she soon realises how dangerous he could be. Link

Malayalam

Keerthichakra | Cast: Mohanlal, Jiiva, Gopika

Based on true events related to insurgency in Kashmir, the film is about Major Mahadevan and team of NSG commandos who are assigned to counter terrorist activities in the state. Link

Kandahar |Cast: Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, Ganesh Venkatraman

Major Mahadevan and his team of commandos put their lives at risk to save the hostages when an Indian aircraft gets hijacked by terrorists. Link

Take Off | Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil

The film is based on a real-life rescue mission to save the Indian nurses stranded in Tikrit, Iraq, during the country’s civil war in 2014. Link

Tamil

Evanukku Sariyana Aalu Illai | Cast: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti

Major Ajay Krishna journeys to Kurnool for a covert mission. Soon he finds himself at the centre of a scam involving a corrupt MLA and a fishy suicide. Link

Payanam | Cast: Nagarjuna, Prakash Raj

A plane is hijacked by ruthless terrorists who have held the passengers hostage. Now, it is up to Major Raveendra to rescue them and capture the hijackers. Link

Telugu

Kanche | Cast: Nikitin Dheer, Ravi prakash, Srinivas Avasarala

Hari and Sita fall in love with each other much against the wishes of her grandfather and brother Eshwar. What happens when Eshwar and Hari come face to face while together fighting against the Nazis on behalf of the British Indian Army forms the rest of the story. Link