Republic Day 2026: From Dharmendra, Mammootty to R Madhavan, check the complete list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri honourees

Republic Day 2026: From Dharmendra, Mammootty to R Madhavan, check the complete list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri honourees

Check out the full list of Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri honourees for Republic Day 2026, featuring legends like, Mammootty, R Madhavan and others as late superstar Dharmendra to get honoured with Padma Vibhushan.

Republic Day 2026 brings a moment of pride for India as the government announces its annual Padma Awards. These awards honour individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in cinema, arts, science, medicine, sports, social service and public affairs. This year, 131 individuals have been recognised across Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, including the late Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty, and actor R Madhavan.

Understanding the Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours in India. They are given to acknowledge exceptional achievements and distinguished service in multiple fields. The awards are divided into three categories:

Padma Vibhushan – for exceptional and distinguished service.

Padma Bhushan – for distinguished service of high order.

Padma Shri – for distinguished service.

Padma Vibhushan 2026 honourees

Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)

K T Thomas

N Rajam

P Narayanan

V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous)

These recipients represent exceptional achievements in arts, public service, music, education and judiciary.

Padma Bhushan 2026 honourees

Alka Yagnik

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Kalpatti Ramasamy Palanisamy

Mammootty

Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu

Piyush Pandey (Posthumous)

K M Maelanandhan

Shatavadhani R Ganesh

Sibbu Soren (Posthumous)

Uday Kotak

V K Malhotra (Posthumous)

Vellappally Natesan

Vijay Amritraj

They include notable figures from cinema, music, sports, public service and philanthropy.

Padma Shri 2026 honourees

A E Muthunayagam

Anil Kumar Rastogi

Anke Gowda M

Armida Fernandez

Arvind Vaidya

Ashok Khade

Ashok Kumar Singh

Asok Kumar Haldar

Baldev Singh

Bhagwandas Raikwar

Bharat Singh Bharti

Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda

Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)

Biju Lal Bhat

Buddha Rashmi Mani

Dr. Budhri Tati

Chandramouli Gaddamanugu

Charan Hembram

Chiranj Lal Yadav

Deepika Reddy

Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya

Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad

Garudim Mevari Jogi

Gambir Singh Yonzon

Gariellam Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)

Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)

Gopal Ji Tiwari

Guduru Venkat Rao

H V Hande

Hally War

Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)

Haricharan Saikia

Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar

Inderjit Singh Sidhu

Janardan Bapusaheb Bothe

Jogesh Deuri

Juzer Vasi

Jyotish Debnath

K Pajnivel

K Ramasamy

K Vijay Kumar

Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)

Kailash Chandra Pant

Kalamandalam Vimala Menon

Kewal Krishan Thakral

Khem Raj Sundriyal

Kollakal Devaki Amma G

Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian

Kumar Bose

Kumaraswamy Thangarai

Prof. Lars-Christian Koch

Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova

Madhavan Ranganathan

Maganti Murali Mohan

Mahendra Kumar Mishra

Mahendra Nath Roy

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

Mangala Kapoor

Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai

Mohan Nagar

Narayan Vyas

Naresh Chandra Dev Varma

Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandelwala

Nuruddin Ahmed

Othuvaar Thirunathi Swaminathan

Dr. Padma Gurmet

Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy

Pokhila Lekbari

Dr. Prabhakar Basavaprabhu Kore

Prateek Sharma

Praveen Kumar

Prem Lal Gautam

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Dr. Punnamurthy Natesan

R Krishnan (Posthumous)

R V S Mani

Rabital Tudu

Raghupati Singh (Posthumous)

Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

Rajasapathi Kalappa Gounder

Rajendra Prasad

Rama Reddy Mandadi (Posthumous)

Ramamurthy Sreer

Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole (Duo)

Ratilal Borisagar

Rohit Sharma

S G Susheelamma

Sangyusang S Pogner

Niranjan Dass

Sarat Kumar Patra

Saroj Mandal

Satish Shah (Posthumous)

Satyanarayan Nuwal

Savita Punia

Prof. Shafi Shaug

Shashi Shekhar Vempati

Shrirang Devaba Lad

Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar

Shyam Sundar

Simanchal Patro

Sivasankari

Dr. Suresh Hangavadi

Brahmdev Ji Maharaj

T Jagannathan (Posthumous)

Taga Ram Bheel

Tarun Bhattacharya

Techie Gubin

Thiruvarur Bakthavatsalam

Tripti Mukherjee

Vezhinathan Kamakoti

Vempaty Kutumba Sastry

Vladimir Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)

Yumna Jatra Singh (Posthumous)

The Padma Awards celebrate extraordinary talent and service. Honouring legends like Dharmendra alongside contemporary achievers like R Madhavan shows how India values contributions across generations.

