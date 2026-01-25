By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Republic Day 2026: From Dharmendra, Mammootty to R Madhavan, check the complete list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri honourees
Check out the full list of Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri honourees for Republic Day 2026, featuring legends like, Mammootty, R Madhavan and others as late superstar Dharmendra to get honoured with Padma Vibhushan.
Republic Day 2026 brings a moment of pride for India as the government announces its annual Padma Awards. These awards honour individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in cinema, arts, science, medicine, sports, social service and public affairs. This year, 131 individuals have been recognised across Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, including the late Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty, and actor R Madhavan.
Understanding the Padma Awards
The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours in India. They are given to acknowledge exceptional achievements and distinguished service in multiple fields. The awards are divided into three categories:
Padma Vibhushan – for exceptional and distinguished service.
Padma Bhushan – for distinguished service of high order.
Padma Shri – for distinguished service.
Padma Vibhushan 2026 honourees
- Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)
- K T Thomas
- N Rajam
- P Narayanan
- V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous)
These recipients represent exceptional achievements in arts, public service, music, education and judiciary.
Padma Bhushan 2026 honourees
- Alka Yagnik
- Bhagat Singh Koshyari
- Kalpatti Ramasamy Palanisamy
- Mammootty
- Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu
- Piyush Pandey (Posthumous)
- K M Maelanandhan
- Shatavadhani R Ganesh
- Sibbu Soren (Posthumous)
- Uday Kotak
- V K Malhotra (Posthumous)
- Vellappally Natesan
- Vijay Amritraj
They include notable figures from cinema, music, sports, public service and philanthropy.
Padma Shri 2026 honourees
- A E Muthunayagam
- Anil Kumar Rastogi
- Anke Gowda M
- Armida Fernandez
- Arvind Vaidya
- Ashok Khade
- Ashok Kumar Singh
- Asok Kumar Haldar
- Baldev Singh
- Bhagwandas Raikwar
- Bharat Singh Bharti
- Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda
- Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)
- Biju Lal Bhat
- Buddha Rashmi Mani
- Dr. Budhri Tati
- Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
- Charan Hembram
- Chiranj Lal Yadav
- Deepika Reddy
- Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
- Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad
- Garudim Mevari Jogi
- Gambir Singh Yonzon
- Gariellam Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)
- Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)
- Gopal Ji Tiwari
- Guduru Venkat Rao
- H V Hande
- Hally War
- Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)
- Haricharan Saikia
- Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar
- Inderjit Singh Sidhu
- Janardan Bapusaheb Bothe
- Jogesh Deuri
- Juzer Vasi
- Jyotish Debnath
- K Pajnivel
- K Ramasamy
- K Vijay Kumar
- Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)
- Kailash Chandra Pant
- Kalamandalam Vimala Menon
- Kewal Krishan Thakral
- Khem Raj Sundriyal
- Kollakal Devaki Amma G
- Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian
- Kumar Bose
- Kumaraswamy Thangarai
- Prof. Lars-Christian Koch
- Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova
- Madhavan Ranganathan
- Maganti Murali Mohan
- Mahendra Kumar Mishra
- Mahendra Nath Roy
- Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
- Mangala Kapoor
- Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
- Mohan Nagar
- Narayan Vyas
- Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
- Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandelwala
- Nuruddin Ahmed
- Othuvaar Thirunathi Swaminathan
- Dr. Padma Gurmet
- Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy
- Pokhila Lekbari
- Dr. Prabhakar Basavaprabhu Kore
- Prateek Sharma
- Praveen Kumar
- Prem Lal Gautam
- Prosenjit Chatterjee
- Dr. Punnamurthy Natesan
- R Krishnan (Posthumous)
- R V S Mani
- Rabital Tudu
- Raghupati Singh (Posthumous)
- Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
- Rajasapathi Kalappa Gounder
- Rajendra Prasad
- Rama Reddy Mandadi (Posthumous)
- Ramamurthy Sreer
- Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole (Duo)
- Ratilal Borisagar
- Rohit Sharma
- S G Susheelamma
- Sangyusang S Pogner
- Niranjan Dass
- Sarat Kumar Patra
- Saroj Mandal
- Satish Shah (Posthumous)
- Satyanarayan Nuwal
- Savita Punia
- Prof. Shafi Shaug
- Shashi Shekhar Vempati
- Shrirang Devaba Lad
- Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar
- Shyam Sundar
- Simanchal Patro
- Sivasankari
- Dr. Suresh Hangavadi
- Brahmdev Ji Maharaj
- T Jagannathan (Posthumous)
- Taga Ram Bheel
- Tarun Bhattacharya
- Techie Gubin
- Thiruvarur Bakthavatsalam
- Tripti Mukherjee
- Vezhinathan Kamakoti
- Vempaty Kutumba Sastry
- Vladimir Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)
- Yumna Jatra Singh (Posthumous)
The Padma Awards celebrate extraordinary talent and service. Honouring legends like Dharmendra alongside contemporary achievers like R Madhavan shows how India values contributions across generations.
