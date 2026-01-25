Home

Republic Day 2026: Proud moment for Dharmendra fans as the late superstar is to get honoured with Padma Vibhushan

Proud moment for Bollywood fans as the late Dharmendra is set to receive the prestigious Padma Vibhushan on Republic Day 2026, celebrating his legendary career.

Fans of Bollywood legend Dharmendra have a reason to celebrate this Republic Day. The late superstar has been posthumously awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours. This recognition comes months after the actor passed away, leaving behind a legacy that spans more than six decades in Indian cinema.

Remembering a legendary career

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol began his acting journey with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 at the age of 24. In the early years, he took on supporting roles in films like Bandini, Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Kaajal. It was the 1965 war drama Haqeeqat that made him a household name and marked the beginning of a prolific career.

Over the next decades, Dharmendra became a leading star with memorable films such as Anupama, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Loafer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer. From the 1960s to the 1980s, he dominated the box office with hits like Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Raja Jani, and more. His final screen appearance was in Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis, released earlier this year, showing his passion for cinema till the end.

About Dharmendra’s passing

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. Earlier that month, he was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a health scare and had been recuperating at home. He was cremated on November 25 in Mumbai, with a prayer meet organised by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Several prominent Bollywood figures, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, attended the event, while Hema Malini and her daughters held a separate prayer meet at her residence.

More about Dharmendra

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives. He married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and had four children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol. In 1980, he married Hema Malini, with whom he had two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. His contribution to Indian cinema, both in versatility and charisma, continues to inspire generations of actors and fans alike.

