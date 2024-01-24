Home

On Republic Day, floats are created to display the concept of 'empowering women,' emphasising the advancements and successes of women in different domains.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Tableaus Honouring Socio-Economic Contributions of Women

Republic Day 2024: On this Republic Day, the stage is set for showcasing ‘women empowerment’ at Kartavya Path, as the government aims to focus on women in the program with the theme ‘Viksit Bharat’. Emphasising the significant roles of women in socio-economic activities, the various tableau from different states of India will exhibit women’s contribution towards society and women empowerment altogether. Take a look at different tableaus across from various states of India.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Tableau To Portray Women’s Socio-Economic Contribution Towards The Nation

1. Chhattisgarh- The Chhattisgarh tableau will showcase the predominant role of women in the tribal communities of Bastar.

2. Gujarat- The Gujarat tableau was showcased during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.



3. Haryana- The tableau of Haryana will showcase the empowerment of women in the state through the government initiative ‘Mera Parivar – Meri Pehchan’.

4. Ladhakh- The Ladakh tableau will feature the Ladakhi women’s ice hockey team representing India.

5. Madhya Pradesh- The tableau of Madhya Pradesh will showcase the state’s success in incorporating women directly into the development process through its various welfare programs.

6. Manipur- Highlighting the essential contributions of women in socio-economic activities, the Manipur tableau will feature women engaged in working with fragile lotus stem fibers and spinning yarns using traditional ‘charkhas’.

7. Odisha- The tableau of Odisha will showcase the participation of women in the handicrafts and handloom industries.

8. Rajasthan- The tableau from Rajasthan will display the progress of women’s handicraft industries along with the vibrant festive traditions of the state.

