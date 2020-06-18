Actor Richa Chadha recently took to Twitter to express her love for boyfriend Ali Fazal’s mother who passed away on June 17, 2020, in Lucknow. The reason for her death is health complications. Re-tweeting Ali’s post on her demise, Richa wrote, “Hang in there… Rest in peace Auntie.” Also Read - Fukrey Actor Ali Fazal’s Mother Passes Away in Lucknow Due to Health Complications
Ali Fazal shared a tweet along with a picture of his adorable mother who can be seen sitting on a park bench. He wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (our journey together was only till here, I don't know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I have no more words to say) Love, Ali."
A statement issued by Ali Fazal’s spokesperson said that the demise happened after a “quick succession of health complications”, adding: “Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace”.
“Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point,” read the statement.
Fazal has been in a relationship with actor Richa Chadha, though their marriage plans had to be abandoned due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. They did not send out the invites but had finalised everything else, which they had to cancel. Richa was quoted saying, “Ali and I were organising everything ourselves. The invites were yet to be sent out, but we had finalised other things, which had to be cancelled. Now, we will take a call only when normalcy returns.”