Actor Richa Chadha recently took to Twitter to express her love for boyfriend Ali Fazal's mother who passed away on June 17, 2020, in Lucknow. The reason for her death is health complications. Re-tweeting Ali's post on her demise, Richa wrote, "Hang in there… Rest in peace Auntie."

Ali Fazal shared a tweet along with a picture of his adorable mother who can be seen sitting on a park bench. He wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (our journey together was only till here, I don't know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I have no more words to say) Love, Ali."

A statement issued by Ali Fazal’s spokesperson said that the demise happened after a “quick succession of health complications”, adding: “Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace”.