Home

Entertainment

Restaurant owner recalls how Salman Khan danced for Katrina Kaif while drunk after a fight

Restaurant owner recalls how Salman Khan danced for Katrina Kaif while drunk after a fight

Salman Khan once lovingly pacified an angry Katrina Kaif at a restaurant. He danced to empress and then...

There have been very few relationships in Bollywood that have generated as much buzz as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s. Their romance, which began in the early 2000s, became one of the most talked-about love stories of the time. Recently, AD Singh, founder of Olive Bar & Kitchen, recalled how Salman once lovingly pacified an angry Katrina.

In a chat with Outlook Traveller, AD Singh revealed, “Salman and Katrina’s romance played out in the early days of Olive. I remember coming one night, and she’d come with her own group and had taken our main table outside. He was at the bar with both his brothers, drinking. We realised that they were obviously fighting.”

He added, “Then, as the night wore on, he put a rose in his mouth, and he danced by her table, smiling. You know, it was actually adorable. He did it going towards the bathroom and then coming back. Nobody could resist that. She started smiling and laughing, and then I guess the fight was over. They got back together. It was a very charming, memorable moment with Salman and Katrina.”

According to reports, Salman and Katrina grew close during the filming of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005). At the time, Katrina was still establishing herself in the Hindi film industry, while Salman was already a major star. Their growing closeness was hard to ignore, frequent public appearances, joint film projects, and candid behind-the-scenes moments quickly put them in the media spotlight. Their professional bond also played a crucial role, with Salman supporting Katrina during the early years of her career, helping her advance in the industry and secure significant roles.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

After their breakup, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif collaborated on the 2011 film Ek Tha Tiger. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and was followed by its sequels, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3. Salman and Katrina also worked together in the 2019 film Bharat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.