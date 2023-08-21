Revealed! Salman Khan’s Bald Look is For THIS Film, Actor Plays Soldier in His Next

Home

Salman Khan will reportedly start shooting for his next film in November, an army story in which he plays the role of a soldier. Here are more deets.

Mumbai: Salman Khan was seen rocking a brand-new bald look at a party on Sunday evening. The actor wore a black-on-black outfit and debuted a fully bald look after a long time. His new look has begun the speculations regarding his upcoming film. Salman’s bald look is reportedly for a film that he will start shooting soon.

The rumours were rife that Salman has returned to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions 25 years after ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and seems like his new look is for the same project. The actor has reportedly signed on a film directed by Vishnu Vardhan who previously directed Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film, another story based on the army background, will reportedly have Salman play a soldier – which explains the whole new bald avatar. As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Salman will begin shooting for this film in November, and the team is eyeing a big Christmas release next year.

The report quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Vishnu Vardhan got a lot of love from the audience for Shershaah. Even the families of several army officials as also army officials were impressed with his presentation of the Kargil War. And now, his next is also about the Indian Army and will star superstar Salman Khan as an Army Officer.”

While Salman has played the character of a cop many times on screen, he played an army officer in the 2008 movie ‘Heroes’. The film also featured Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta among others. If this new film happens as per the reports, Salman will be returning in the uniform after 15 years. Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with the post-production work of Tiger 3. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, is slated to hit the screens November 10 this year.

Are you excited about the film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Salman Khan’s upcoming movies!

