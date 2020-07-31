After Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakbraorty accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son, she moved the Supreme Court to file a petition seeking the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Now, a report published in news agency PTI revealed the contents of Rhea’s plea. The agency reported that the actor has accused SSR’s father of using his ‘influence’ in naming Rhea in the FIR. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case Update: Bihar Govt Backs Sushant Singh Rajput's Father in Supreme Court, to Oppose Transfer Petition Filed by Actor

A part of the plea against the FIR filed in Patna read, "The Petitioner is an actress and is into acting since 2012. In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the Petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh-father of the deceased…."

The plea also mentioned Rhea admitting that she was in a live-in relationship with Sushant for a year, reiterating that the late actor had been suffering from depression and was taking anti-depressants. In her petition, Rhea said that she has been subjected to a lot of trauma after the incident. "Petitioner has also received various death and rape threats and she is in deep trauma due to the loss of deceased, which is multiplied further due to the media sensitivity of the case," read the petition.

The plea further mentioned that the Bandra police have filed a case of ‘unnatural death report’ and that Sushant ‘committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence by hanging himself.’ The actor said that she has recorded her official statement in the case with the Bandra police and has been summoned multiple times by them. The petition went on to mention Section 177 of CrPC mandates under which every offence shall be inquired into and tried by the magistrate within whose local jurisdiction it was committed.

“In Bihar, there cannot be an impartial investigation and thereby she seeks transfer of probe in the FIR registered in Bihar to Mumbai,” the petition read.

Meanwhile, Bihar police have already begun the investigation in the cheating case against Rhea by visiting the banks where Sushant held his financial accounts and recording statements of his house-help, sister Mitu Das and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. It should also be noted that the Bihar government has decided to back SSR’s father KK Singh against Rhea in the Supreme Court by appointing former attorney general M Rohatgi as its representative. The family has also filed a caveat in the SC against Rhea’s petition.