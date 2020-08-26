Actor Rhea Chakraborty administered Cannabidiol oil (CBD) to Sushant Singh Rajput. The development grabbed the limelight after her WhatsApp chat was accessed by Times Now where she allegedly talks about drugs as marijuana and MDMA. Rhea allegedly messaged her drug dealer, “In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once” after which she asks if he has MD. In another text sent by Jaya Saha to Rhea, the former instructed her, “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp Chat Reveals Drug Deal Discussions With Jaya Saha, Samuel Miranda

CBD Oil has medicinal properties and is used for its pain-relieving effects, reducing anxiety and depression. As per Harvard research, CBD is a component of Marijuana and it does not cause high. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB Books Rhea Chakraborty, 2 Others in NDPS Case, Actor to Go Through Blood Test

However, Ankit Acharya said, “I have never seen Sushant taking drugs when I was with him. He was very much concerned about his health.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Narcotics Control Bureau Registers a Case, People Involved Will Be Quizzed

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an NDPS case against her and two others on the basis of an ED request to probe the drug angle in the death case. The move comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the NCB to look into the drug angle in the case. NCB director Rakesh Asthana said in a statement, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

According to ED sources, Rhea’s WhatsApp chats and a discussion about ‘hard drugs’ and ‘MDMA’ came to the fore over the last few days.