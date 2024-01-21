Home

Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty and Her Showik Chakraborty Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his 38th Birth Anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty and Her Showik Chakraborty Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his 38th Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020 at the age of 34. His notable film credits include Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.

January 21, 2024, marks Sushant Singh Rajput's 38th birth anniversary.

It was a dark day for the entire Bollywood when on June 14, 2020, the famous and one of the most loved actors Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai. It has been more than 3 years since the actor has passed away. Today, January 21 marks the 38th birth anniversary of the actor. On the occasion of Sushant’s 38th birth anniversary, several wishes have been pouring in from fans and friends. One among them is the late actor’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Trending Now

The actress also remembered Sushant as she took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the late actor. Though, Rhe did not add any caption to the photo and only dropped a red heart emoji. Rhea’s brother also took to his Instagram to share an old picture of the late actor. In the picture, Showik can be seen hugging Sushant in a touching moment. In order to pay tribute to the actor, he also added a white heart emoji to the post.

You may like to read

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier in the day, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister also shared a heartfelt note along with an unseen clip of Sushant Singh’s happiest moments on her Instagram. The birthday note for ‘sona sa bhai’ read, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever….infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in a million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3…2….1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput Sushant Day #sushantmoon (sic).”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Sushant’s father filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting suicide. Rhea and her brother Showik faced NCB arrest in a drugs case linked to Sushant, securing bail after several months. The CBI took over the case and continues its investigation into the actor’s demise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.