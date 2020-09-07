Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor SSR. She arrived at the NCB office in the Ballard Estate area around 9:30 am. In the pictures, one can see that she was escorted by the police. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Confusing FIRs: Dipesh Sawant's Lawyer Says He's Not Arrested in SSR Death Case

What Will Happen Today at the NCB office?

Rhea Chakraborty would be questioned in front of her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his staff Dinesh Sawant.

The team could ask Rhea Chakraborty in front of drug peddler Zaid Vilatra who has been arrested.

NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede reportedly told that Rhea was again called on Monday as the questioning was not completed on Sunday.

The Narcotics department wants Rhea to confront her with Showik, Dipesh and Samuel. They want to know her involvement in drug racket as the phone chats suggest some banned drugs were used.

On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a 6 hour grilling amid speculations that Rhea would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug-related allegations that have emerged in the death case. As per the reports in IANS, Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams in various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.

Earlier on Saturday, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda, his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent to the NCB custody till September 9. In a statement, released through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea said she was innocent and would fully cooperate with the investigations. “Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch-hunt and if loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love,” Maneshinde said.

He added that being innocent, she has not approached any court seeking anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police, now with the CBI, the ED and the NCB. In a statement late on Saturday, Rhea and Showik’s father, Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (retd) condemned his son’s arrest by the NCB. “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter (Rhea) and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind,” said the retired army doctor.

Though Rhea had earlier denied consuming drugs, she had reportedly admitted that Sushant used to take marijuana and despite her efforts, she could not control him