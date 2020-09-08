On the third day of interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the anti-narcotic agency has taken the prime accused in the case under their custody and has arrested her. She will be produced in front of the magistrate court at 7:30 pm today through video conferencing and the NCB will be seeking the custodial interrogation of the Jalebi actor. Also Read - ‘Travesty of Justice’: Rhea’s Lawyer Accuses Central Agencies of Hounding His Female Client

Earlier today in the interrogation, Rhea has confessed to the Narcotics Control Bureau that she procured drugs for Sushant and also admitted that she consumed hard drugs and chemicals, apart from marijuana, as per the sources. She even took the names of 25 top Bollywood celebrities who were consuming drugs and their links to the Bollywood drug cartel. She has also spoken about the parties where such drugs were consumed. The NCB has prepared a list of 25 celebrities from the Indian film industry who were involved in the drug cartel and this has been segregated into A, B, and C, categories. The summons against the 25 people will be issued to them within a week. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Psychiatrist on Rhea Chakraborty’s Claim: He Was Suffering From Anxiety Not Bipolar

Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant has been remanded in police custody till September 9. Also Read - NCB Probes Drug Nexus in Bollywood: Rhea Chakraborty Names 25 Celebrities Related to Drug Cartel, Agency to Send Summons

Minutes after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, her legal team headed by senior advocate Satish Manshinde slammed central agencies for “hounding” a lone woman “just because she was in love with a drug addict”. Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manshinde, “Travesty of Justice. Three central agencies hounding a single Woman just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to the consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs.”

Meanwhile, Rhea in an unexpected gesture waved at the media before boarding the van that took her for a medical checkup. Social media called the gesture “almost a challenge” thrown at her distractors.