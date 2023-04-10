Home

Rhea Chakraborty teases the audience with her return on screen in a new announcement video for MTV Roadies Season 19.

Rhea Chakraborty Asks 'Kya Laga, Mai Wapas Nahi Aungi?' as She Joins MTV Roadies Season 19 as Gang Leader - Watch Viral Clip

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty is back on-screen with the new season of MTV Roadies. The actor announced her association with the popular reality show as the gang leader in MTV Roadies Season 19. The show will be hosted by Sonu Sood while Rhea will act as a gang leader along with the likes of Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

Rhea on Monday took to social media to drop a video introducing her entry into the world of Roadies. She teased the viewers by asking “Aapko kya laga, mai wapas nahin aungi? Dar jaungi (Did you think I’ll never come back? I’ll be scared?).” She laughs and adds she is here to scare others and is waiting for the auditions to begin. The actor climbs down the rope and hints at doing the action in the series. Watch her teaser video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

Rhea received a mixed response in the comment section of her post. While many called her unfit for the role of a gang leader in a reality show, many others send supportive messages her way. The latter section also included an appreciative message from Seema Sajdeh, who’s the sister of Rhea’s rumoured boyfriend Bunty Sajdeh. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wife fame wrote, “Who better than Rhea to host this show? She has truly shown us that courage is resistance to fear and not the absence of it (sic).”

Meanwhile, Rhea talked about joining MTV Roadies season 19 in a media statement. She described the experience as thrilling and mentioned that she can’t wait to showcase her ‘fearless side’. Rhea said, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Season 19, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. Working with MTV feels like a homecoming. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!”

This would be Rhea’s first full-fledged appearance on-screen after her involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor appeared in the 2021 movie ‘Chehre’ but she had a brief role in the film. Your thoughts on Rhea joining MTV Roadies?

