Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was recently spotted at filmmaker Rumi Jaffery’s house in Mumbai as she attended his daughter Alfia Jaffery’s Mehendi ceremony. Rhea was accompanied by her Chehre co-star Krystle D’Souza. The actor was seen wearing a pretty yellow Kurti with white floral embroidery with white plazzo. On the other hand, Krystle was spotted in a gorgeous yellow sharara for the event. Both Rhea and Krystle posed with Alfia and were also seen wearing masks for coronavirus protection.Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 15: All You Need to Know About OTT Launch And List of Celebrities Participating

Rhea and Rumi share a great bond, their thriller film Chehre also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film was all set to release in April, but due to coronavirus second wave, it has been delayed. Rhea’s fans were happy to see her back in public gatherings as she has been trying her best to restore normalcy in her life since the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Shows Her Way of Healing, Performs Chakrasana With Best Friend- See Photo

Take a look at the photos and videos from Alfia Jaffery’s Mehendi ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

As per the earlier reports, Rhea Chakraborty was not happy with Rumi Jaffrey as he didn’t want her to promote Chehre. The filmmaker, later on spoke in an interview and clarified that they would not have Rhea promote the film because she is still dealing with the trauma she suffered last year after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interaction with entertainment portal Spotboye, Rumi Jaffrey revealed that Rhea is not the main part of the story and that’s another reason that she wouldn’t be seen promoting the film. He added that people shouldn’t expect to see a lot of her in the movie either. Rumi was quoted as saying, “To be honest, she doesn’t have that much to do in Chehre. So those who go to see my film in the hope of getting a good look at Rhea are in for a disappointment. The main focus of interest is Bachchan Saab and Emraan’s jugalbandi. Their interaction is what gives the film its tense appeal.”