Drug Carter Case Linked to Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: The special NDPS court, that rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput and four others last week, has shot down their argument that the bail should be granted. The court has observed that they have been booked under a section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) that does not specify a quantity of drugs – the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had not mentioned the quantuty of drugs seized from them.

The special NDPS court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house staff Samuel Miranda, his cook Dipesh Sawant, and drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar.

In their bail plea, Rhea and Showik have said that NCB has not seized any drugs from them or mentioned the type or quantity. Their lawyer Satish Mananshinde, argued that the NCB has got no evidence against his clients who have been arrested under Section 27A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). He also said that Rhea has been booked under bailable offences because her alleged role was only limited to purchasing a small quantity of drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea in her bail plea further said that according to the NCB, transactions worth only Rs 12,000 were alleged to be made by her, which does not amount to illicit traffic. The detailed order given by special Judge GB Gurao has taken into account that the six accused have been booked under sections, including 27A of NDPS Act, pertaining to financing illicit traffic. “It is pertinent to note that in section 27-A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS Act, no particular quantity of the drug is required to prove the offence,” judge GB Gurao observed.

While the siblings are yet to receive the copy of the court’s order before they decide to move the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the drug case, it is revealed that the court may have rejected the bail on the grounds of criminal conspiracy that was presented before the judge by the NCB.