Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty had applied for bail at the Bombay High Court and the top court will be announcing its decision tomorrow. Last week, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on the bail application of rhea and Showik. Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik's judicial custody has been extended till October 20, by the Special NDPS Court. The judicial custody is extended every 14-days and their custody ended today.

During the previous judicial custody extension, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had gone to jail to record Showik's statement. While, Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 9, Showik was arrested on September 4. Along with Showilk and Rhea, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also arrested in the drug angle probe that emerged from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

NCB has accused Rhea of being an 'active member of drug syndicate' for procuring drugs for the late actor and consuming the narcotic substances. Besides her, 19 others including her brother Showik Chakraborty, drug peddlers, suppliers, and persons linked with the film industry have also been arrested so far, and several top actresses have been questioned.

Meanwhile, the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has “hinted” that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder. The remarks came after the AIIMS forensic body submitted its report to the federal agency earlier this week, where it also hinted that his death was not a case of organic poisoning. However, CBI sources remained tight-lipped on the issue and maintained that the agency is probing all the angles, and no angle has been ruled out yet.