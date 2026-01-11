Home

Rhea Chakraborty breaks down remembering life after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says, ‘We don’t need a temple, we need…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, we often witness only the sparkle, success, and picture-perfect lives of celebrities. From red carpet appearances to social media smiles, everything seems flawless and enviable. However, what truly happens behind the surface is a lot more than what meets the eye. One such similar moment happened with Rhea Chakraborty, who made her comeback after battling controversy, heartbreak, and intense public scrutiny.

An emotional moment from the Chapter 2 podcast

In her recent podcast, Rhea Chakraborty spoke about the most difficult time of her life. In 2020, life tested her strength, resilience, and emotional endurance. Years later, made a comeback. Rhea opened up recently about the women who stood by her when the world seemed to turn its back.

Sharing a promotional clip from the season finale of her podcast Chapter 2, she reunited with close friends who supported her during her darkest phase. The clip begins with Anusha Dandekar, sister of Shibani Dandekar, breaking down in tears. Rhea, equally emotional, comforts her and says, “If she will cry then I will cry.”

Opening up about that phase of her life, Rhea says, “The year 2020 was a difficult time of my life. As my dad says, if it weren’t for these women, we would have never survived. Now we don’t need a temple in the house, we need a picture of these women.” This statement spoke about how she considers her friends nothing short of divine protectors who helped her stay strong.

When Rhea decided to freeze her eggs

Another close friend, Samiksha Shetty, recalled a surprising and deeply personal moment from that time. She shared, “She just came to me one day and said ‘we have to do this one thing’ and I thought she wants to get her nails done, but she said, ‘Let’s go freeze our eggs.’”

Fashion stylist and friend Anisha Jain also spoke about their courage, saying, “2020 was a lot, and we did what we had to. I don’t know where that courage came from.”

Rhea’s difficult phase and legal battle

Back in 2020, Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in jail following her arrest by the NCB in connection with alleged drug links after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. In 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cleared her of all charges in its closure report, bringing long-awaited relief.

Since then, Rhea has been steadily rebuilding her life. She appeared on MTV Roadies, launched her apparel brand Chapter 2, and started her podcast of the same name, turning pain into purpose.

