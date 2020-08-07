Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The latest development on the Sushant Singh Rajput death by suicide case is that the Times Now has accessed to Rhea Chakraborty’s call records. She had called SSR nearly 94 times while received 51 calls from him –in total the calls exchanged between the two were only 147. This is way down the list, Rhea Chakraborty has spoken to many people who are accused in the case. The graph shows, she has spoken the most to her father Indrajit Chakraborty, then brother Showik Chakraborty. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex Personal Assistant Ankit Acharya Says 'Bhaiya Was Murdered With His Dog's Belt'

Interestingly, Rhea Chakraborty made around 808 calls to Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi in the last six months and 289 calls to Samuel Miranda, Sushant's house manager. The other big-name includes director Mahesh Bhatt who spoke to Rhea multiple times (150 times) in the last six months.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik, is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Shruti Modi has also reached the ED office to record her statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the Supreme Court is hearing a separate petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking the Mumbai transfer of the FIR filed by SSR’s father accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering case against the actor in relation to the said FIR.

The SIT with the CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and six others including three of her family members in the case. After the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate also filed a money laundering case against the actor. She was questioned today.