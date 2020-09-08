

















Load More

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the Narcotics Bureau of Investigation (NCB) for the third consecutive day as a part of the investigation into the alleged drug abuse in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per the sources, Rhea made an emotional statement and said, “Whatever I did, I did for Sushant’ during her interrogation by NCB on Monday. The 28-year-old actress was interrogated for eight hours on Monday and was also confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested last week after anti-narcotics claimed it has evidence linking him and Samuel Miranda. Also Read - Rhea Put up in Single Cell Without Fan & Bed at Mumbai's Byculla Jail, Indrani Mukerjea Immediate Neighbour

NCB Deputy Director-General, Mutha Ashok Jain told media that the agency is doing a ‘professionally thorough and systematic job’ and it will inform the court about its ‘findings in detail’ in the case. Also Read - SSR Case: This is What Delivery Boy Has to Say Who Couriered 500 gms of Marijuana to Showik Chakraborty

Meanwhile, Rhea has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly getting a bogus medical prescription for the late actor to help him with his anxiety issues. Police registered a case of abetment of suicide based on a complaint by Rhea against Sushant’s sisters and others. The case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation. Also Read - Drug Cartel Case: NCB to Summon 25 High Profile Bollywood Celebrities Named by Rhea Chakraborty

In the six-page complaint, Rhea claimed that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein ‘he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka’.