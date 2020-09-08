Live Updates

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Rhea Chakraborty admits to taking hard drugs. As per
    Republic TV report, the Jalebi actress admitted in her statement that she was
    consuming marijuana but she has also admitted that she was taking chemicals.

  • 1:48 PM IST

    Rhea’s lawyer Satish Manshinde spoke about the FIR filed by
    the actress and said, “The Illegal And Fabricated Prescription and
    administering scheduled drugs without following the law. This fact has come to
    light now. The bogus prescription was received within the jurisdiction of Bandra
    Police Station. Hence the FIR. CBI will investigate if the doctor is criminally
    culpable or otherwise. There’s no negligence alleged but criminal culpability
    of forging a prescription. The drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic
    substances as contained in the NDPS Act, which is not the subject matter of the
    CBI case already pending investigations. The Bandra FIR has been transferred to
    CBI as per the order of the Supreme Court.”

  • 1:46 PM IST

  • 1:45 PM IST

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti calls Rhea
    Chakraborty’s FIR ‘Fake’

  • 1:37 PM IST

    NCB prepares list of celebrities from Bollywood who
    allegedly has links to cartel named by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty.
    As per the Republic TV report, the NCB SIT team has prepared a list of 20-25
    top Bollywood celebrities who were related to the drug cartel. The names have
    been given by Showik and Rhea during their interrogation. Sources have said
    that the electronic devices and phone data also establishes Bollywood connection
    of the drug cartel. The dossier has been prepared by NCB SIT team and summons
    will be issued to celebrities in the next 10 days. Rhea has also given names of
    the Bollywood parties where drugs were consumed. Further, she was questioned on
    her involvement and role of other celebrities in the film industry.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    NCB finds strong evidence against Rhe Chakraborty during
    raids at her residence. She confessed to buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    “It is a very serious case where not only the CBI but also
    the NDPS and ED are investigating very serious offence and in spite of that
    this kind of FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police is
    favouring Rhea Chakraborty. Since the very begining we have been saying this.
    They are going out of their way to help the actress,” alleges Vikas Singh,
    lawyer of the father of Sushant Singh Rajput on Rhea’s complaint against the
    late actor’s sister and others. For every small incident Rhea Chakraborty runs
    to the Bandra Police Station. It is a contempt of Supreme Court. The
    registration of the second FIR in this case by the accused is barred by the SC
    in the earlier Judgement ,(TT Anthony). Sections of IPC and NDPS Act have been
    used liberally. It looks like the FIR has been done to help the accused”, Says
    Vikas Singh

  • 1:13 PM IST

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘“The Illegal And
    Fabricated Prescription and administering scheduled drugs without following the
    law. This fact has come to light now. The bogus prescription was received
    within the jurisdiction of Bandra Police Station. Hence the FIR. CBI will
    investigate if the doctor is criminally culpable or otherwise. There’s no
    negligence alleged but criminal culpability of forging a prescription. The
    drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances as contained in the
    NDPS Act, which is not the subject matter of the CBI case already pending
    investigations. The Bandra FIR has been transferred to CBI as per the order of
    the Supreme Court.”

  • 1:12 PM IST

    Rhea Chakraborty admits her links with drug peddlers. In an
    emotional statement to NCB, she said ‘Whatever I did, I did for Sushant’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the Narcotics Bureau of Investigation (NCB) for the third consecutive day as a part of the investigation into the alleged drug abuse in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per the sources, Rhea made an emotional statement and said, “Whatever I did, I did for Sushant’ during her interrogation by NCB on Monday. The 28-year-old actress was interrogated for eight hours on Monday and was also confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested last week after anti-narcotics claimed it has evidence linking him and Samuel Miranda. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Psychiatrist on Rhea Chakraborty’s Claim: He Was Suffering From Anxiety Not Bipolar

NCB Deputy Director-General, Mutha Ashok Jain told media that the agency is doing a ‘professionally thorough and systematic job’ and it will inform the court about its ‘findings in detail’ in the case. Also Read - NCB Probes Drug Nexus in Bollywood: Rhea Chakraborty Names 25 Celebrities Related to Drug Cartel, Agency to Send Summons

Meanwhile, Rhea has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly getting a bogus medical prescription for the late actor to help him with his anxiety issues. Police registered a case of abetment of suicide based on a complaint by Rhea against Sushant’s sisters and others. The case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Latest News: After Actor's Complaint, Police Registers FIR Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sisters

In the six-page complaint, Rhea claimed that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein ‘he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka’.