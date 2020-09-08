

















Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the Narcotics Bureau of Investigation (NCB) for the third consecutive day as a part of the investigation into the alleged drug abuse in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per the sources, Rhea made an emotional statement and said, “Whatever I did, I did for Sushant’ during her interrogation by NCB on Monday. The 28-year-old actress was interrogated for eight hours on Monday and was also confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested last week after anti-narcotics claimed it has evidence linking him and Samuel Miranda. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Psychiatrist on Rhea Chakraborty’s Claim: He Was Suffering From Anxiety Not Bipolar

NCB Deputy Director-General, Mutha Ashok Jain told media that the agency is doing a ‘professionally thorough and systematic job’ and it will inform the court about its ‘findings in detail’ in the case. Also Read - NCB Probes Drug Nexus in Bollywood: Rhea Chakraborty Names 25 Celebrities Related to Drug Cartel, Agency to Send Summons

Meanwhile, Rhea has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly getting a bogus medical prescription for the late actor to help him with his anxiety issues. Police registered a case of abetment of suicide based on a complaint by Rhea against Sushant’s sisters and others. The case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Latest News: After Actor's Complaint, Police Registers FIR Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sisters

In the six-page complaint, Rhea claimed that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein ‘he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka’.