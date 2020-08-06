Rhea Chakraborty Case Update: The four police officers from Bihar who went to Mumbai to investigate the abetment of suicide case against Rhea Chakraborty have now returned to Patna. News agency ANI reported that all four officers reached Patna on Thursday morning except IPS Vinay Tiwari who continues to remain home quarantined by the BMC in Mumbai. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case: IPS Vinay Tiwari Breaks Silence, to Move Supreme Court Against BMC For Forcibly Quarantining Him

"Patna: Four officers of Bihar Police including the Investigating Officer, who were in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case, return to the state. Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari continues to be quarantined in #Mumbai," tweeted ANI.

After Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh filed an FIR on July 25 in Patna, the Bihar Police came into action and reached Mumbai to investigate the case. They recorded the statements of over a dozen people in the case but failed to locate Rhea Chakraborty who has reportedly been on a run with her family ever since the FIR was filed against her. She has though been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate by Friday, August 7 in the money laundering case that the agency filed after the FIR.

Meanwhile, BMC was on a lookout for these four Bihar Police personnel to home quarantine them like IPS Vinay Tiwari. In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, the Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu said that they were unable to trace the four officers of the Bihar Police for quarantining them. “We have been trying to trace the four cops who reached Mumbai but they are untraceable. It will be good if they come out on their own for home quarantine because the protocol remains the same for everybody,” he said.

Earlier, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey revealed that they wrote a letter to the senior employee of the BMC requesting them to free the Bihar Superintendent but their request was turned down. “We had written a letter to the BMC commissioner requesting him to move Tiwari out of home quarantine because according to the rule, ‘local district/municipal administration will be authorised to give exemption from home isolation for contributing to an office or for other important work after checking the passengers’. But the BMC has turned down our request,” said Pandey.

In his statement to the daily, IPS Tiwari said that quarantining him is unconstitutional and illegal, and if the BMC doesn’t free him, they are going to move Supreme Court against the civic body. “This forceful home quarantine has definitely hampered our investigation. I am exploring all options and if needed, we will definitely go to the Supreme Court against the BMC, as their order is unconstitutional,” he told the daily.

Rhea Chakraborty has been booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).