The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship with Rhea Chakraborty has been doing rounds on the Internet for almost a year. They both are often spotted travelling, or on lunch and dinner dates but have not yet confirmed or denied their relationship. After not making their affair public for almost a year, Rhea has finally spilled some beans about their alleged love story.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Rhea once again took the narrow escape and said that they have never said that they are in a relationship. Talking about the same, Rhea said,"Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period."

She also revealed that she finds Sushant cute, ""Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me," she said.

The speculations of Sushant Singh Rajput’s affair with Rhea have been all over social media for a long time now. They keep sharing adorable photos as well as videos on social media which further sparks the rumours.