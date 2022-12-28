Rhea Chakraborty Drops Cryptic Post, Deletes it Later Amid New Twist in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case

Rhea Chakraborty shared a post in her Instagram stories that later got deleted 24 hours before disappearing itself. The post comes amid the fresh twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case following the statement of the Cooper Hospital worker.

Rhea Chakraborty Drops Cryptic Post, Deletes it Later Amid New Twist in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty dropped a cryptic note in her Instagram stories on Tuesday amid the fresh twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, the story got deleted later, before completing 24 hours and disappearing itself. Rhea took to social media to put up an inspirational post about fighting hard, struggling much, and coming back all the time.

“You have walked through fire, survived floods, and triumphed over demons, remember this the next time you doubt your own power (sic),” read the post in her Instagram stories. The actor added a good morning wish alongside her post in the same story.

COOPER HOSPITAL WORKER SAYS SUSHANT WAS MURDERED

Earlier this week, a senior worker from Cooper Hospital, Roopkumar Shah, spoke to TV9 Marathi and alleged that he saw injury marks on Sushant’s body at the time of post-mortem and told everyone that it was a case of murder, not suicide. In his explosive statements, he revealed that the entire post-mortem process should have been videographed but his seniors asked him to simply do the job and leave. “When I saw Sushant’s body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I had over 28 years of experience. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later (sic),” he said.

Shah added, “When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating. There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not. Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So, we worked on it (sic).”

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S SISTER REACTS TO NEW TWIST IN DEATH CASE

These statements created a stir online and made Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti react. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput (sic).”

Meanwhile, Rhea and six others were accused of abetting Sushant’s alleged suicide by his family members. The case is being probed by CBI but no closure report has been filed yet.