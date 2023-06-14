Home

Rhea Chakraborty Drops Never-Seen-Before Clip of Sushant Singh Rajput to Mark His 3rd Death Anniversary – Watch

Rhea Chakraborty marks the third death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput but sharing an unseen clip from their Ladakh vacation.

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo: Instagram/ Rhea)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared a quick clip of Sushant Singh Rajput to mark his third death anniversary. She shared a video of herself sitting with the late actor on a giant rock. The couple is seen sharing a cozy moment and the video looks like the one clicked during their vacation to Ladakh.

Rhea added the Pink Floyd song ‘Wish You Were Here’ in the background and posted an infinity symbol in the caption of the post. The video received love from her well-wishers and friends who put heart emojis in the comments section and remembered SSR. Check Rhea’s post on Sushant’s death anniversary here:

Sushant died on June 14, 2020, during the pandemic. The actor was found dead at his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai. After a lot of theories circulated on social media behind his death, and a huge online campaign led by his fans, the CBI took charge of the case.

Rhea, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, was arrested by the anti-Narcotics department in a drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor is still out on bail as the case continues. Sushant’s death came as a big shock to the industry and his fans alike. It also triggered the nepotism debate in the industry and exposed the groupism in the film business. Sushant’s family is still waiting for the closure of his death case and ‘justice for Sushant’ continues to trend on social media every now and then.

May his soul rest in peace!

