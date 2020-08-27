In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was the late actor’s girlfriend spoke to news for the first time ever since the death. She broke her silence and opened up on the allegations made on her by many people. In an interview with India Today, Rhea opened up about the much-talked-about Europe trip and how things changed after the trip. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Latest Statement About Sandip Ssingh: I Don't Know Him, Where Was he?

Rhea Chakraborty revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput experienced depression in 2013 and consulted a doctor named Haresh Shetty who suggested to him some medicines. She revealed that Sushant used to feel Claustrophobic while sitting in the flight so while going to Europe, SSR popped a pill 'Modafinil' before their flight. Modafinil was referred by his doctor. Rhea told the portal that he was happy in Switzerland but in Italy, he was affected by the gothic hotel where they stayed.

Rhea told India Today, "When we were leaving for Europe he said that he felt claustrophobic on a flight. He took medicine, Modafinil, without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he didn't leave his room for three days. Before the trip, he said he was very happy. He told me that he is very excited for the trip as he will show me his true side during this trip. He will walk on the streets and have fun with me which he couldn't do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened."

She added, “In Switzerland, he was fine. When we reached Italy, we stayed at a Gothic hotel, which we didn’t know at the time of booking. In our room there was a dome like structure, which I didn’t like. I asked him that we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He told me that there was something. His health deteriorated there and he started having anxiety attacks. Then he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and he told me that he met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty”.

Rhea further said, “He told me that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that now he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut short the trip and returned”.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly dealing in drugs. She has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).