After asking for police protection for herself and her family, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday, has filed a complaint against media for gathering inside her residential building. She has asked Mumbai Police to convey to the media not to obstruct her way and work according to constitutional rights. This information has been confirmed by a Mumbai Police official.

Rhea Chakraborty has earlier mentioned that there was a threat to her and her family's life and requested the Mumbai police for protection. She even took to Instagram and shared a video where her father was seen being hounded by the media outside her building compound.

The CBI is questioning people related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case at the DRDO facility. Today, the Special Intelligence Team questioned Rhea Chakraborty for the fourth time. She left the DRDO office after being grilled for eight hours.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also registered a criminal case against Rhea. The NCB got involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case after Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Gaurav Arya were released by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh was also questioned today.

A report in Mid-Day now reveals that SSR’s sister is going to be summoned by the CBI to get more clarity in the case. The alleged WhatsApp chat shows that Meetu had an idea about SSR’s health condition and he allegedly being on medication for depression. It shows that Meetu allegedly asked Shruti Modi for SSR’s prescription which is against the family’s claims in which they have mentioned that they had no idea about the late actor’s medical history in Mumbai.