Rhea Chakraborty Finally Speaks on Supplying Drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty has finally reacted to the allegations about supplying drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty Speaks on Supplying Drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and how she had to deal with the social media trial and internet bullying. The actress reacted to the allegations of supplying drugs to late actor and her then boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea attended the India Today conclave where she spoke at length about how she moved on with her life post the SSR death investigation. She also confessed about breaking down in Byculla jail. Rhea also reflected on how she is perceived by people and her reaction to the same.

RHEA CHAKRABORTY REVEALS ABOUT HER CHALLENGING TIMES IN VIRAL VIDEO:

The way #RheaChakraborty spoke with clarity and confidence at the #ConclaveMumbai23 and the standing ovation she received from the audience 🔥🔥

Have so much to say and share. She’s one heck of a strong woman and I’m so happy she didn’t let the adversities affect her!! ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/prCGkFk11Q — Abhay (@Ab_hai24) October 5, 2023

RHEA CHAKRABORTY OPENS UP PN SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT CASE

Rhea, in an interaction with India Today said, “I am done with this topic. I don’t want to talk about drugs; I don’t want to talk about NCB. I don’t want to talk about CBI.” The actress recalled her normal conversations with people and told, “When I have conversations with people, I can hear the thoughts in their minds. Sometimes they are looking at me and thinking she doesn’t seem like a criminal. I can feel that though, but does it matter to me? Absolutely not”.

RHEA CHAKRABORTY OPENS UP ON HER JAIL TERM

Recalling her time in jail, Rhea stated that, “Jail can’t be easy. It is interesting because you are removed from society and are no longer a part of it. You are put in this place because you are no longer fit to be in society for whatever reason. You are deemed to be unfit. You are no longer a person, you start viewing yourself as nothing. You are a number, you do as told”. She further added, “You are given a few moments of happiness in your life, snatch them, and that’s what I learnt from jail. I’m here to snatch it”.

