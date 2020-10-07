Bombay High Court has granted bail to Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty after nearly a month of her arrest in a drug-related case. It is reported that she got bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The high court said that Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station and deposit her passport so that she cannot travel abroad with the court’s permission. And whenever she wants to leave Mumbai, Rhea needs to inform the investigating officer. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail: Soni Razdan, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Sushant Singh Rajput's employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail. However, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty didn't get bail. Both of them were arrested under Section 27A (punishment for illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the NDPS Act in a drug-related case on September 8 by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said: "We are delighted by the order. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of the law. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau should come to an end. We remain committed to truth. Satyameva Jayate".

The news agency ANI quoted: "Maharashtra: Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty (in file pic), rejects bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested them in connection with a drugs case related to #SushantSinghRajput death.

Rhea had applied for bail plea on Tuesday, after the special NDPS court extended her judicial custody till October 20.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.