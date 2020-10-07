Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7 after 28 days of being in the Byculla Jail. While the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate are still looking into the case, NCB on August 26 registered a case against Rhea after her chats with Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha, and Gaurav Arya were released by ED. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Vikas Singh Questions AIIMS Report, Says 'It Lacks Credibility'

Here is a timeline of events that have happened since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death:

June 14: Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. A case of accidental death was registered by Mumbai Police and the investigation began. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Leaves From Byculla Jail After Being Granted Bail By Bombay HC in Drug Cartel Case

July 25: Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty with the Bihar Police accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s death, theft, cheating, conspiracy, and forceful confinement. Also Read - 'We Are Waiting': As AIIMS Rules Out Murder in SSR Case, Netizens Remind Kangana of Her Promise to Return Padma Shri

July 29: Rhea filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting that the FIR be transferred to the Mumbai Police.

July 31: The ED registered a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family on the basis of FIR filed by KK Singh. The FIR had stated that she siphoned Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank account.

August 7: ED interrogated Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, CA Ritesh Shah and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi.

October 7: Rhea Chakraborty granted bail by the Bombay High Court and releases from Mumbai’s Byculla jail against Rs 1 lakh bond.