Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty after nearly a month of her arrest by NCB in a drug-related case. Her friends from Bollywood and supporters in the film industry, express themselves and breathed a sigh of relief. Shabana Azmi said joyously, “Finally! Now please leave her in peace. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Speaks on Rumours of Distancing Himself From Sara Ali Khan After Her Name Came in Drugs Case

Thappad filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who earlier demanded the release of Rhea, tweeted saying, “Finally!!! She gets bail #RheaChakraborty”. Retweeting Sinha’s post, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, “Go get some rest girl.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail on Personal Bond of Rs 1 Lakh, No Bail For Brother Showik

Soni Razdan wrote: “🙏🙏🙏 @MumbaiHighCourt” Also Read - Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta Express Concern Over Rhea Chakraborty’s Judicial Custody Extension

Taapsee wrote in her tweet, “Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet.”

Marya Shakil: #RheaChakraborthy gets bail She was arrested without possession of drugs by NCB on 8th Sep She was arrested as nothing was found by CBI&ED against her in SSR case She was arrested as farcical campaign #justiceforSSR was getting TRPs & she was pronounced guilty without trial.

Swara Bhasker: “#rheagetsbail About time!”

It is reported that Rhea Chakraborty got bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The high court said that Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station and deposit her passport so that she cannot travel abroad with the court’s permission. And whenever she wants to leave Mumbai, Rhea needs to inform the investigating officer.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail. However, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty didn’t get bail. Both of them were arrested under Section 27A (punishment for illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the NDPS Act in a drug-related case on September 8 by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).