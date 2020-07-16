Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is reportedly being blamed for the death by a section of people on social media, gets death and rape threats on Instagram now. Rhea was intimidated by a woman named Mannu Raut who threatened her with rape and murder and abuse her to commit suicide. The actor shared this disturbing news to her fans on social media and also left a befitting reply for the woman to read. The user wrote, “I make sure you will be raped and murdered! You bitch commit suicide otherwise I will send people to kill you sooner or later”. Also Read - CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: Shekhar Suman Rethinks His Decision, Says 'so What if The Family is Not Coming Forward'

To which Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest News: Sister Mitu Singh, Cook Neeraj to be Questioned Again by Police

Highlighting further the security of women in India, Rhea also confirmed to take legal action against the online users behind the hate messages. “I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action”, Rhea concluded. Also Read - Unique Gift: Inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput, Bodh Gaya Man Buys One-Acre Land on The Moon on His Birthday

Take a look at the post shared by Rhea here:



On Sushant Singh Rajput’s one month death anniversary, Rhea came online and had written an open letter for her “Sushi’ for the first time after his death. She wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were set to get married and were house hunting. The broker revealed “Sushant and Rhea were about to get married. And so they were looking for a house in Bandra.” He added that Rhea was one of his old clients and had revealed that the couple were on the lookout for a new space despite Sushant living in a sprawling apartment.