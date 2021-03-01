Actor Rhea Chakraborty was one of the most searched topics on Google after the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. SSR’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against SSR’s then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for abetment to suicide and siphoning of money. Rhea was arrested in the drugs case related to the SSR death case and after a month, she was out on a bail. Now, it seems that Rhea Chakraborty is holding up well and getting better. On Sunday night, Rhea was papped at the Mumbai airport where she was seen with her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty kept her look easy-going in comfortable blue jeans and an oversized white hoodie. She was seen in a hoodie shirt that had “Man-Up” written over it. She posed happily for the paparazzi before entering her car. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Upset With Makers After They Blocked Her From Chehre Poster, Actor’s Friend Says ‘Snub Won’t Shatter Her’

What is the meaning of Man Up?

Rhea Chakraborty wore ‘Man Up’ sweatshirt to share the message to those who trolled her. Man up means to be brave or tough enough to deal with a difficult or unpleasant situation. “You just have to man up and take it”. Also Read - Chehre Release Date Out: Emraan Hashmi-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer To Release in April, But Why is Rhea Chakraborty Missing?

This is not the first time when Rhea Chakraborty flaunted her outfit with a strong slogan. In September, the actor wore a t-shirt that read: “Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you”. Famous personalities like Dia Mirza, Rahul Bose, Tanmay Bhatt, Shibani Dandekar and Aranya Johar shared pictures of the actor. Also Read - Relief to Rhea Chakraborty as Court Dismisses Case Filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Against Her

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.