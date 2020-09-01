Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend has been accused by SSR’s father KK Singh for giving the late actor poison for long time. In the affidavit filed by his father, KK Singh has accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of giving an overdose of medicine to Sushant Singh Rajput to grab his property. It has been said that Rhea had the sole motive of grabbing his money and later painting a false picture of his mental illness. Now, there are reports that Rhea Chakraborty is planning to take legal action against Sushant’s family along with the prosecution for allegedly making false allegations against her in front of the investigating authorities. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Sister Priyanka’s WhatsApp Chat Reveals Family Knew About Mental Health, Advised Medicines

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has claimed that the prescription and chats of Sushant's sister has dropped hint that the family knew about his mental health. To ETimes, lawyer Satish Manshinde said, "The prescription and the chats of the two sisters of the actor clearly indicates that the family was aware of the actor's mental health." He further added, "They were exchanging prescription notes of medication and lied to the court and ED. Besides the consultation is also illegal and if even an online consultation has happened the doctor gives prescription to an existing patient whose history he knows in advance."

Satish Maneshinde has also stated that Sushant's sister Priyanka had changed his medicines without any doctor's prescriptions after chatting with Sushant Singh Rajput. He alleged that Priyanka asked Sushant to take 3 different medicines, that too without any prescriptions. Rhea was not ok with his sister's medications so therefore she had an argument with Sushant regarding the same and then Sushant asked her to leave. Rhea then left.

The lawyer told India Today, “Rhea Chakraborty in her statements to the CBI and ED said that on June 8, Priyanka had chatted with Sushant. She asked Sushant to take three different medicines without a prescription. Rhea protested as she said that he was already taking medicines prescribed by Sushant’s doctors. Rhea had an argument with Sushant regarding the same and then Sushant asked her to leave. Rhea then called her brother, Showik Chakraborty, to take her home.”